ANC stalwarts pitted against JZ supporters

Battle lines drawn with ConCourt set to decide Zuma's fate

As the Constitutional Court (Concourt) sits to hear the contempt of court application against former president Jacob Zuma, his fate continues to split opinion both within and outside the ANC-led alliance.



Groupings calling for action against Zuma continue to mobilise support while his supporters are also pushing back against any potential sanction he might face. ..