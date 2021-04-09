Now is not the time for shortcuts or untested remedies

Vaccine testing: the value of systems and science in times of crisis

Systems, processes, and policies are not exactly things that grab the headlines or are popular topics for dinner conversations. But they become vital in times of crisis.



And if there is one thing that we have learnt from the Covid-19 pandemic, it is that no amount of time, effort or resources should be spared to get them in place before disaster strikes...