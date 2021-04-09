Now is not the time for shortcuts or untested remedies
Vaccine testing: the value of systems and science in times of crisis
Systems, processes, and policies are not exactly things that grab the headlines or are popular topics for dinner conversations. But they become vital in times of crisis.
And if there is one thing that we have learnt from the Covid-19 pandemic, it is that no amount of time, effort or resources should be spared to get them in place before disaster strikes...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.