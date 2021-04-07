Unemployment matters, so it's important to create a new wave of young skilled people

Entry-level job to gain experience better than no work

According to Stats SA, there is a staggering unemployment rate of 63.2% among the youth, accounting for individuals between the ages of 15 and 24. As the emerging workforce, this age bracket find themselves in a difficult position, struggling to secure employment due to the economic downturn and their lack of experience.



Now that the new academic year has commenced, the fate of recent matriculants is even more distressing as not everyone has the means for tertiary education. This has clearly highlighted an urgent need for SA to establish a workforce that can gain skills and training without the prerequisite of a degree. Temporary Employment Service (TES) providers can have a significant impact here, already positioned to provide vital training and skills development to the youth, along with learnership placements...