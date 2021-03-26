Poverty should not limit access to quality health care

Universal healthcare will help revive ailing public health system and the economy

A Twitter user who claimed to be stricken with cystic fibrosis recently put up a post asking for funding for an important test she needed. The disease is life-threatening as it damages the lungs and digestive system, making them susceptible to infections.



As a doctor, I was naturally interested in what this test was. She posted the lab test request form, which revealed that the test in question was a blood test to establish the nature of the infection she had so that doctors could identify the right antibiotic treatment. Later, she posted an update saying that she had managed to raise the funds and the test had been done at a cost of about R320. ..