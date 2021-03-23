Communities and healthcare workers must unite for better service

Patients, nurses need a less toxic relationship

Becoming a nurse is like falling in love. You go in all enthusiastic, but there is always a chance that you might come out of it jaded and cynical. Years of experience have taught me that the most important relationship in your nursing journey is the one you will have with your patients.



This difficult journey requires a sense of empathy, trust and respect from both sides of the camp. Unfortunately, this is one of the most strained relationships in society, particularly because the healthcare system is faced with so many challenges...