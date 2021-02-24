The world will not be free of the virus if vaccination only helps wealthier countries

Treaties, law should make vaccines accessible to all

Covid-19 has certainly taken its toll around the world. SA has lost close to 50,000 people to the disease, while our hospitals have struggled to cope with thousands needing urgent medical care.



In addition to the loss of loved ones is the awful economic impact, with a huge loss of jobs, dwindling incomes, and contraction of the economy...