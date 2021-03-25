Justice for victims of racism

It is difficult to fully comprehend the kind of trauma and humiliation that was experienced by Joseph Mona when his racist employers called him the k-word, assaulted him, force-fed him faeces and tried to drown him in a septic tank in December 2017.



Perhaps the most telling sign of the gravity of his ordeal is how his health, his life and dignity have been impaired in the most horrid way by the incident that day. Since then Mona has suffered health complications that have placed him at the mercy of his partner, his primary caregiver...