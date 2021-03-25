WATCH | How to Uplift the nation’s youth through the universal language of theatre

Words can only do so much. And with 11 national languages in South Africa, communication sometimes holds people back.

But our bodies have the power to express universal thoughts and emotions. That’s why actress Jennie Reznek teaches theatre that focuses on physical expression.

In a country where more than 50% of our youth is unemployed, she’s committed to improving education, uplifting people, and creating understanding.

In 1987, Reznek and fellow theatre professionals Mark Fleishman and Mandla Mbothwe established Magnet Theatre, a Cape Town-based NPO that trains underprivileged youth in the dramatic arts.

Three decades later, Reznek’s work is as relevant as ever. “In South Africa, there are still huge gaps in terms of access to education,” she says.