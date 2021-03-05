R1.3bn needed to fix Mpumalanga storm damage, says premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane

The Mpumalanga government will need R1.3bn to rebuild and refurbish roads and other infrastructure ravaged by the recent storms which wreaked havoc in the province.

Speaking during the state of the province address on Friday, Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane said the province had to redirect funds meant for other service delivery projects during the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and to deal with damage from recent storms.

She said during the Covid-19 lockdown period, the province lost a net total of 85,000 jobs.

“During the state of the province address last year we made a number of commitments and promises to the people of this beautiful province. These commitments were clearly defined, adequately budgeted for and implementation plans had been well prepared.

"The sudden emergence and rapid spread of the Covid-19 pandemic forced us to change our plans. Resources were redirected to urgent and pressing issues aimed at curbing the spread of the pandemic. Every national department, provincial department and our municipalities were asked to reprioritise and focus on Covid-19 response measures,” said Mtshweni-Tsipane.

“The situation in our province has been exacerbated by the recent floods which destroyed roads and bridges, schools and clinics and blew away homes of the most vulnerable members of our society. Once more, we have been compelled by forces beyond our control to divert budgeted resources and deal with this additional state of disaster.

"I have directed the department of public works, roads and transport to evaluate the extent of flood damage to the infrastructure. Preliminary assessments indicate an estimated amount of R1.3-billion will be required to commence with the reconstruction and repairs to the damaged infrastructure.” said Mtshweni-Tsipane.

She said the province will be working with the department of correctional services to tap into the skills of inmates as part of the societal re-integration programme.