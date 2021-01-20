Grants provide relief but state must be creative to inspire self-reliance

The threat of hunger is a hidden menace to our society

The debates around alcohol, which stemmed from the ban of alcohol sales, have made me think about food provision and about hunger in our country.



There is question about whether our health services were saved and unburdened because of the absence of alcohol or because of the curfew. What I am interested in interrogating is the impact of hunger on our country. I think we do not give enough attention to the impact of hunger and how that militates or negates our efforts in the fight against Covid-19 and other related diseases...