Grants provide relief but state must be creative to inspire self-reliance
The threat of hunger is a hidden menace to our society
The debates around alcohol, which stemmed from the ban of alcohol sales, have made me think about food provision and about hunger in our country.
There is question about whether our health services were saved and unburdened because of the absence of alcohol or because of the curfew. What I am interested in interrogating is the impact of hunger on our country. I think we do not give enough attention to the impact of hunger and how that militates or negates our efforts in the fight against Covid-19 and other related diseases...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.