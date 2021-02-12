Principal demands R900 from single, jobless mom
Pupils refused reports as poor mom can't pay fees
As thousands of pupils prepare to start new grades when schools reopen next week, two Eastern Cape pupils are yet to receive their reports, which have allegedly been held back by the school as their mother owed R900 in school fees.
The 50-year-old single mother of seven from Mthatha, who survives by selling apples, said she had two children who are enrolled at Ngubesizwe Secondary School and had to pay an annual fee of R450 for each...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.