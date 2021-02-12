Principal demands R900 from single, jobless mom

Pupils refused reports as poor mom can't pay fees

As thousands of pupils prepare to start new grades when schools reopen next week, two Eastern Cape pupils are yet to receive their reports, which have allegedly been held back by the school as their mother owed R900 in school fees.



The 50-year-old single mother of seven from Mthatha, who survives by selling apples, said she had two children who are enrolled at Ngubesizwe Secondary School and had to pay an annual fee of R450 for each...