Gauteng ready for 2021 academic year as pupils prepare to go back to class

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says his department is ready to commence with the 2021 academic year as more than 1.5 million pupils prepare to return to class on a rotational basis on Monday.

The reopening of schools on an earlier date was stalled by the resurgence of Covid-19 infections.

Gauteng had recorded 396,560 cumulative cases and 8,949 fatalities by Friday.

Premier David Makhura said the numbers had gone down but cautioned people against letting their guard down as schools reopen.

“We mustn’t think it is over. Covid-19 will be with us for a long time. We want to emphasise that we don’t want a third wave of infections. We have lost too many people,” he said.