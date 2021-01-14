Road-to-rail shift must be promoted
Railway sector stands ready to boost SA economy
The SA rail sector has faced many problems in recent years as a result of insufficient investment coupled with vandalism and theft of rail assets, to name a few. While this has weighed on SA’s global competitiveness, it could soon change as the industry embraces the opportunities that can arise through public-private partnerships in the rail sector.
Key to the success of this collaboration will be increased investment in rail infrastructure, maintaining rail networks and leveraging of digital technologies that improve the efficiencies and safety of our train networks...
