'Slay queens operated as a syndicate'

I am sorry, says Zulu prince's murder accused to royal elders

One of the women accused of killing King Goodwill Zwelithini's eldest son Prince Lethukuthula Zulu apologised to the royal family and izinduna as she walked from the dock yesterday.



Portia Mmola, who had sat quietly in the dock for a full hour as the state poked holes on her affidavit and that of her four co-accused, finally had the courage to speak...