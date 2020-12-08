New jobs considered for axed mayor and others
Limpopo ANC recalls three senior leaders
The ANC in Limpopo has recalled three of its senior leaders, including the mayor of the troubled Mogalakwena local municipality.
The party’s provincial executive committee (PEC) took the decision at the weekend to remove mayor Andrina Matsemela, speaker Sam Mathebula and Mike Rapatsa for failing to support the intervention team to stabilise the municipality whose seat is the town of Mokopane...
