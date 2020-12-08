South Africa

New jobs considered for axed mayor and others

Limpopo ANC recalls three senior leaders

08 December 2020 - 08:28

The ANC in Limpopo has recalled three of its senior leaders, including the mayor of the troubled Mogalakwena local municipality.

The party’s provincial executive committee (PEC) took the decision at the weekend to remove mayor Andrina Matsemela, speaker Sam Mathebula and Mike Rapatsa for failing to support the intervention team to stabilise the municipality whose seat is the town of Mokopane...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...
Makhura shuffles cabinet to 'strengthen Gauteng'
X