Will protocol go out of the window?

Christmas looms with a shudder amid Covid-19

Many of us are now planning for Christmas, and trying to figure out how we will navigate this new climate, where we are required to be socially distant from our loved ones during intimate Christmas dinners and New Year's Eve parties and New Year's Day braais.



There are quite a number of us who still maintain the tradition of “going home” mid-December, and pooling in with our siblings and other family members to make the holidays memorable. We all congregate in one homestead and feast, then visit neighbours for gossip, alcohol binges and more meat! But, this being the year of the pandemic, and there being a threat of an even worse resurgence in infections, what will my festive look like?..