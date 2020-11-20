When people are hungry, scared and desperate, it is easy for false prophets to fool them
Smooth-tongued fraudsters speak their way into pockets of the poor
If there is anything to be said about Shepherd Bushiri, it is that he is a streetwise fellow – smart enough to hoodwink people into believing he is holy and can save their souls while also making them rich in their mortal lives.
But as we say in my neck of the woods, ubukleva buyaphela nabo (loosely translated – streetwise has its limitations and its sell-by date)...
