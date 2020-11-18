Shepherd Bushiri says there is nothing sinister about him and wife having 10 passports

Self-proclaimed prophet and leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church Shepherd Bushiri says there is nothing sinister about him and his wife Mary having 10 passports.

Bushiri took to Facebook on Wednesday morning to respond to remarks made by home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi before parliament on Tuesday explaining the couple's escape to Malawi last week.

Motsoaledi told MPs the fugitives have five passports each, none of which are South African. He said the department has all their passport numbers and had established that none of them were used to skip SA.

“I must emphasise that Mr Bushiri has five passports. None of them are South African. They were all issued in Malawi. We've got their passport numbers. Mrs Bushiri also has five passports,” he said.