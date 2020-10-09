Wake up oldies! There's a whole new world beyond our horizons
Breaking through the social media glass wall
When people speak of parallel universes, we sometimes think they are exaggerating.
Until Kefilwe Mabote had her Porsche seized by the Hawks in an anti-corruption sweep that trended on Twitter early this week, I had no idea who she was...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.