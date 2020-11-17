SA must admit its drinking problem
As we continue with the battle to contain the spread of Covid-19 and alcohol keeps coming up as one of the contributors to high infections, it is indeed about time we admit we have a problem.
We fully agree with health minister Zweli Mkhize, who said we needed to talk about the excessive consumption of liquor in SA. “We do need to have a conversation as South Africans on what we can do to reduce the excessive consumption of alcohol and all the negative outcomes of alcohol,” he said...
