KZN education department closes camp for matric pupils over appalling conditions

The KwaZulu-Natal department of education has closed down the Breama Centre, a camp for matric holiday classes near Umzinto on the south coast, after pupils were found in an over-crowded tent without masks on.

KZN education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said he instructed the Harry Gwala district to close the camp with immediate effect because of the appalling and inhabitable conditions.

“I have directed the head of department to give me a full report by Monday explaining how the department found itself in such a precarious situation. This report must include the amount spent in securing this camp and all those who were involved should be held accountable,” Mshengu said.