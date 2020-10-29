South Africa

KZN education department closes camp for matric pupils over appalling conditions

By Yoliswa Sobuwa - 29 October 2020 - 12:36
The KwaZulu-Natal department of education has closed down the Breama Centre, a camp for matric holiday classes near Umzinto on the south coast, after pupils were found in an over-crowded tent without masks on.

KZN education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said he instructed the Harry Gwala district to close the camp with immediate effect because of the appalling and inhabitable conditions.

“I have directed the head of department  to give me a full report by Monday explaining how the department found itself in such a precarious situation. This report must include the amount spent in securing this camp and all those who were involved should be held accountable,” Mshengu said.

Mshengu said he had also instructed the district to find an appropriate place for the pupils and to ensure that they do not lose the academic time.

Meanwhile the KwaZulu-Natal SA Democratic Teacher’s Union said it was shocked by the appalling conditions of the camp.

Provincial secretary Nomarashiya Caluza said the pupils were packed in a full tent and the toilets were also full.

“It cannot happen that when all of us are frightened by the scourge of Covid-19 and its effect the department of education put our learners and teachers in a situation where there is a total disregard of regulations that are meant to curb the spread of the virus. We find this strange and totally inhumane,” Caluza said.

Caluza said the department must do an audit of all centres to ensure they comply with regulations.

