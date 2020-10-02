Having hope, staying kind and being brave key to our resilience

Let Covid-19 change us for the better

There is no doubt that 2020 will be a year to remember. A pandemic, national lockdown, social isolation, health risks, economic and academic disruption, and uncertainty, fear, and panic due to a flood of information are all ingredients in the "new normal".



Due to Covid-19 we have become sensitised to the need to protect mental health and wellbeing among all members of society. ..