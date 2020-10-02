Columnists

Having hope, staying kind and being brave key to our resilience

Let Covid-19 change us for the better

By Lynette van der Merwe - 02 October 2020 - 10:44

There is no doubt that 2020 will be a year to remember.  A pandemic, national lockdown, social isolation, health risks, economic and academic disruption, and uncertainty, fear, and panic due to a flood of information are all ingredients in the "new normal".  

Due to Covid-19 we have become sensitised to the need to protect mental health and wellbeing among all members of society.  ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Anxiety, uncertainty & loneliness: Lockdown's true toll on SA's children
PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end
X