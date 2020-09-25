South Africa

Pharmacy manager highlights the strain Covid-19 placed on sector

World honours pharmacists, the unsung heroes of medical care

25 September 2020 - 07:52

Today, the world celebrates pharmacists who spend most of the day on their feet as they provide services to communities across the globe.

..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Anxiety, uncertainty & loneliness: Lockdown's true toll on SA's children
PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end
X