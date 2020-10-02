Eastern Cape air ambulance tender for R110m raises red flags

Controversy surrounds the Eastern Cape health department’s awarding of a three-year R110m helicopter air ambulance contract for emergency medical response and patient evacuation to a small KwaZulu-Natal flight services operator.

The contract took effect on October 1, with the new service provider's aircraft arriving in East London early on Thursday. They have been declared “mission ready” by the department.

But tender specifications — including a requirement for a winch on the East London-based aircraft to facilitate offshore rescue missions — appear not to have been followed by the service provider, a consortium of KwaZulu-Natal-based Black Eagle Aviation, which secured the bid in a joint venture with Leli Investments.

Existing service provider National Airways Corporation’s (NAC) eight-year contract lapsed on September 30 after the department's emergency medical service (EMS) finally awarded a tender which has been outstanding since June 2018.

The EMS contracts the helicopter ambulance service from the private sector over a three-year term, with the service provider stationing one helicopter at each of the EMS bases in East London, Port Elizabeth and Mthatha.