It's much more than the hair
The advertising campaign published by Clicks at the weekend was racist, bigoted and frankly, disgusting.
To promote one of its hair products, the company published four images on social media. Two of white women with their hair captioned “normal hair, fine & flat hair.” The other two were of black women and their hair, captioned “frizzy & dull hair, dry and damaged hair.”..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.