IN PICS | EFF descends on Clicks branches as fury over 'racist' hair ad continues
EFF members across SA have descended on Clicks stores to protest about an advert the health and beauty company published on its website.
In the advert, pictures of two black models and two white models are used for hair products, captioning the pictures of the black hair as '“dry, damaged, frizzy and dull” while the hair belonging to the white models is “fine and flat” and “normal”.
Clicks has since taken down the advert and apologised, laying the blame on Unilever as the advert was for its TRESemmé products.
TimesLIVE
Members of the EFF, led by deputy president Floyd Shivambu, protested outside the Clicks retail store in Sandton City as part of a nationwide protest on September 7 2020. This comes after the retail group released a TRESemmé advert on its website that has been condemned by the EFF as racist. Meanwhile, police are investigating several incidents across the country where stores were vandalised.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.