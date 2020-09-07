South Africa

IN PICS | EFF descends on Clicks branches as fury over 'racist' hair ad continues

By TimesLIVE - 07 September 2020 - 12:33
EFF members came out in numbers on Monday at the Mall of Africa to make sure the Clicks store remained closed for business after a "racist" advert for hair products was featured on the retailer's website.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times

EFF members across SA have descended on Clicks stores to protest about an advert the health and beauty company published on its website.

In the advert, pictures of two black models and two white models are used for hair products, captioning the pictures of the black hair as '“dry, damaged, frizzy and dull” while the hair belonging to the white models is “fine and flat” and “normal”.

Clicks has since taken down the advert and apologised, laying the blame on Unilever as the advert was for its TRESemmé products.

Members of the EFF blocked the entrance to the Clicks outlet in the Goodwood Mall in Cape Town.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES​
A notice at the entrance to the Clicks store in Goodwood Mall, Cape Town, where members of the EFF protested about the 'racist' advert for hair products.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES​
EFF members protesting at Mall of Africa in Midrand were there to make sure the Clicks store did not open for business.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times
Clicks has come under fire from the EFF and many other South Africans over a 'racist' advert for hair products.
Image: Picture Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times
Despite an apology from Clicks, and the withdrawal of the offensive advert from its website, EFF members protested at the Mall of Africa on Monday after the party vowed to close the retailer's 880 stores nationwide.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times
EFF members danced and sang protest songs outside the Clicks store in the Mall of Africa.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times
EFF members gathering outside the Clicks store in Kimberley, Northern Cape.
Image: Norman Rosen

Members of the EFF, led by deputy president Floyd Shivambu, protested outside the Clicks retail store in Sandton City as part of a nationwide protest on September 7 2020. This comes after the retail group released a TRESemmé advert on its website that has been condemned by the EFF as racist. Meanwhile, police are investigating several incidents across the country where stores were vandalised.

EFF threatens to shut down Clicks stores after 'racist' advert

The EFF has threatened to shut down Clicks stores on Monday if the company does not do so itself.
EFF tells Clicks to 'go to hell' after it explains hair ad was by TRESemmé

The EFF issued a strongly-worded two sentence statement in reply to a four-page letter from lawyers for the retail outlet Clicks, in which they ...
