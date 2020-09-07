IN PICS | EFF descends on Clicks branches as fury over 'racist' hair ad continues

EFF members across SA have descended on Clicks stores to protest about an advert the health and beauty company published on its website.

In the advert, pictures of two black models and two white models are used for hair products, captioning the pictures of the black hair as '“dry, damaged, frizzy and dull” while the hair belonging to the white models is “fine and flat” and “normal”.

Clicks has since taken down the advert and apologised, laying the blame on Unilever as the advert was for its TRESemmé products.

TimesLIVE