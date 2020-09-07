Clicks at Alberton mall vandalised with hammers and set alight

A mall in Alberton on the East Rand was forced to shut down after a Clicks store at the centre was vandalised and set alight on Monday morning.

Ekurhuleni emergency services spokesperson Eric Maloka told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE that EFF supporters caused havoc at Lemon Tree Mall in Alberton about 9am on Monday.

This comes as the EFF is leading a protest aimed at shutting stores run by the beauty and health retailer countrywide, after it ran an advert deemed demeaning to black hair.

“The employees [of Clicks] saw them [EFF supporters] approaching the mall and they managed to close all the doors before they could enter.