South Africa

Mom spends hours on bench after childbirth

13 August 2020 - 07:24

A Pretoria woman stormed into a hospital - breaking lockdown regulations - to fetch her daughter-in-law who had spent hours waiting for a bed after giving birth.

A fuming Lele Motloung, 52, rushed into the maternity ward of the Kalafong Hospital in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria, on Saturday morning to demand answers for what she labelled a case of neglect...

