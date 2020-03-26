What kind of human being has South Africa birthed?

This strange place we call home exists on a continuum of events that never seem to conclude.

The same social conditions that we have historically lamented and resisted have survived in spite of us. It is a disheartening reality to contemplate in the midst of the discourse of revival and resilience.

SA has produced a highly traumatised individual as its average citizen. The anxiety and paranoia induced by post-traumatic stress is a hallmark feature of black South African personhood.

Those of us who have lived long enough to see various transitions of power and the empty promises they made carry the deep disappointment of constant betrayal by those we trusted.

I think the abuse of civilian trust has been one of the most devastating blows to black South Africans who so desperately want to believe in a governing body that cares about their lives.