All blackness is not equal

It’s been 42 years since Steve Biko was assassinated. Black consciousness is not what it used to be and the hallowed ground it was founded on has been sullied with contestation many times.

It served its purpose when what seemed to be a single-issue struggle needed to be won, but we have grown beyond one dimensional politics.

In South Africa blackness became a call to action for all those oppressed under the racist, fascist supremacy of the Apartheid state. Many heeded the call.

Today we have much more to consider in a system where although not officially criminalised, being black still bears much contempt in a white supremacist world order.

Blackness, framed as a world view leaves much to be desired in a place as material, as visceral as South Africa. As time has passed, questioning blackness has become an imperative for many of us.