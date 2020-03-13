Fighting COVID-19 all that matters

Many expressed fear when it was revealed that South Africans repatriated from the coronavirus outbreak epicentre Wuhan, China, would be placed in Limpopo.

All over social media platforms, people were asking why the repatriates would be kept in Polokwane. Locals also threatened to protest to voice their disagreement with the decision.

The 122 SA citizens who will be evacuated are expected to arrive today and be quarantined for 21 days as a precaution because they were in the virus hot-spot.

None of them has tested positive for the virus, and they are South Africans. Why do we object to them being housed anywhere in the country? Are we saying they are not welcome back home? Where would we rather have them go?