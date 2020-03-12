How DA plans real empowerment for black South Africans

Two weeks ago, the DA released its draft economic justice policy, reflecting our plan to beat the past and build the future.

BEE finds its most ardent support among commentators. An editorial run by The Sowetan last week reads, "It'll be hard for DA to outsell BEE". The picture on the ground paints a very different story.

We know that BEE finds no favour neither among investors nor among the general public. The latest Business Climate Survey conducted by the EU Chamber of Commerce in SA, representing the country's largest trading bloc, indicates BEE as the number one legislative challenge to doing business in the country.

The policy does not find any more favour among members of the public. The South African Institute of Race Relations' survey shows that 50.6% of South Africans believe that BEE has benefited poor black people, 37.6% their community, 13.9% someone they know. It is interesting to note that the percentage reduces the closer to home the question gets.

This may reflect that there is a higher perception that BEE benefits black people, but few black South Africans actually know anyone who it is has benefited.

Some may wish to argue that indeed the environment is ripe for an alternative, however, not a non-racial alternative. This too is unlikely; the South African Reconciliation Barometer conducted by the Institute of Justice and Reconciliation reflects that less than 50% of South Africans support a racial approach to transformation.

It is perfectly acceptable for commentators to say that the approach does not appeal to them personally, but it is not justified to make untested claims about public perceptions. There is no public poll which supports the idea that an alternative would be unpopular; in fact surveys tend towards the opposite conclusion.