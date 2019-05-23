Fake news feeds on our preconceived ideas and biases

There has been a renewed interest in fake news since the election of Donald Trump as president of the United States.

He infamously and publicly labels anybody who criticises him as fake news distributors.

But the spread of fake news is by no means a recent occurrence. Fake news has over many centuries been used by some to influence people to vote, believe, act, or purchase differently.

What makes the impact of fake news so important today is the fact that it is published on social media. Today a lie can go viral with a catastrophic impact and is close to impossible to counter an untruth.

The owners of social media platforms are continuously confronted with their responsibility to manage fake news.

Governments are also seeking an answer in how to balance the educational benefits of social media, freedom of speech and consequences of fake news.

The often overlooked question is what is our responsibilities as users of social media in being able to spot fake news and not react on it; and ultimately why we believe and act on false news.