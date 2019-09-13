Slain taxi operator was a hero fighting scourge of drugs: Cyril Ramaphosa

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday lauded slain taxi operator Jabu Baloyi as a hero against the scourge of drugs in SA.

Ramaphosa, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte visited Baloyi's home on Friday. He was killed after confronting a foreign national in Pretoria for selling drugs to children.

Ramaphosa offered the governing party's condolences to the Baloyi family and praised the heroics of their late family member.

"Jabu Baloyi has become a major symbol on the issue of drugs because he took a stand and in the course of that he sacrificed his life," said Ramaphosa.

"He is one of those members of our community who felt very strongly against the drug abuse that is happening in our communities and he sought to stop that and in the course of doing so he was then killed.