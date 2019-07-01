Makotis are not our housemaids

The relationship between a makoti and her in-laws is always toxic and a bitter pill to swallow.

What breaks the camel's back is the pathetic ill-treatment of makotis. Why do we have to reduce them to slaves and housemaids?

In African culture, a makoti automatically becomes part of her new family. She is expected to cook and wash for us. But what we really don't understand is that times have changed with regards to modern, working-class women.

How can she come home late from work, fatigued after long hours and be expected to cook for us and do all the house chores?

And this while the house is full of our unemployed, school drop-out siblings who just sit around lazily, don't cook and eat all the food in the fridge and in the house, and keep on piling up the dishes. Fiddling with their smartphones is what they do most and know best. And who buys that food they eat? The makoti.