Makotis are not our housemaids
The relationship between a makoti and her in-laws is always toxic and a bitter pill to swallow.
What breaks the camel's back is the pathetic ill-treatment of makotis. Why do we have to reduce them to slaves and housemaids?
In African culture, a makoti automatically becomes part of her new family. She is expected to cook and wash for us. But what we really don't understand is that times have changed with regards to modern, working-class women.
How can she come home late from work, fatigued after long hours and be expected to cook for us and do all the house chores?
And this while the house is full of our unemployed, school drop-out siblings who just sit around lazily, don't cook and eat all the food in the fridge and in the house, and keep on piling up the dishes. Fiddling with their smartphones is what they do most and know best. And who buys that food they eat? The makoti.
I always cooked for our makotis Monday to Friday after doing my homework. Their only job was to tell me what to cook and they will only come and dish up for the whole family in the evening and wash dishes. Come month end, I would be rewarded with pocket money.
Ever wondered why our makotis and women nowadays are reluctant to commit to long-term relationships and courtships?
Recently married makotis don't waste time to move to their own places after the wedding to avoid all the family chaos and drama. Can we blame them?
Maybe if we in-laws become more considerate, the makotis will prolong their stay. Mind you, I am not advising them to overstay their welcome.
Makotis are not slaves or housemaids. They need to feel a part of our families. They deserve dignity, compassion and respect. Let's stand by them and support them without reservation.
Makotis, we love you.
McDivett Khumbulani Tshehla, Halfway House