Family won't take infirm pensioner from hospital

A pensioner has been stuck in hospital for five days after being discharged, as his family refused to fetch him until he has had a hip replacement surgery.

Philemon Mosupye, 73, whose family says he has been on the hip replacement waiting list at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria for almost 10 years, was discharged from the facility about a week ago.

But his son Duke Mosupye, a medical doctor, is refusing to fetch him from the hospital, demanding that he be given hip-replacement surgery.

Duke accused the hospital of discharging his father without proper treatment and instead performing a different procedure without the family's consent.

According to Duke, Mosupye, who also suffers from arthritis, was initially scheduled for a hip replacement after undergoing a knee operation; however this was cancelled due to a strike at the hospital about 10 years ago. But his surgery was never rescheduled.

Duke said Mosupye was able to move around with the aid of crutches until he suffered a seizure and injured his already wounded right hip four weeks ago. The injuries sustained caused Mosupye to lose his ability to walk and to suffer intense pain, Duke added.