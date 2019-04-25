What's this Fourth Industrial Revolution that's trending?

Much is being said about the Fourth Industrial Revolution which is now entering pop-culture as 4IR. Interestingly, so much of the 4IR comment is incorrect, or is very limited in the extent of the concept.

The extent of 4IR encompasses two aspects; it is 'bricklaying with atoms' and 'extensive systems integration'. Science and technology has developed to the point at which we can now view individual atoms under a microscope; and we can make materials in which we know where each atom lies and why. These materials include; carbon fibre, electronic circuitry, laser fibre-optic glass, and high-strength-low-weight metal alloys.

Look at carbon fibre, as used in aircraft construction. It is only carbon, just like coal or charcoal, but what makes it stronger than steel is the way in which the atoms are arranged. This ‘bricklaying with atoms’ ensures a very precise pattern. You know the term 'nanotechnology'. A nanometre is merely a metric size, it comes in the decreasing metric size scale of: milli, micro, nano, pico, femto; and so on. The size of an atom is between a tenth and a half of a nanometre, so that is why nanotechnology means: building at atomic size levels.

What this all implies is that modern technology is a case of construction and production such that one understands the principles and techniques from atomic levels upwards. Aircraft turbine blades, shatter-proof glass and cellphone screens are all illustrations of building with nanotechnology understanding.

That means we have to use all the brain power that the country has. The 4IR move is a case of competing internationally with optimum brain power and understanding. It is our A-Team versus their A-Team. If you are not assembling a world-class A-Team then you are not even on the log.