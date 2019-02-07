Public schools to go digital within six years: Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says government will digitise the public school education system over the next six years.

Delivering his state of the nation address on Thursday night, Ramaphosa said the basic education department would provide pupils with digital textbooks and tablet devices.

“We will provide every school child in SA with digital workbooks and textbooks on a tablet device.

“We will start with those schools that have been historically most disadvantaged and are located in the poorest communities, including multi-grade, multi-phase, farm and rural schools,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa said 90% of textbooks in high-enrolment subjects across all grades and all workbooks have already been digitised.