South Africa

Public schools to go digital within six years: Cyril Ramaphosa

By ZIMASA MATIWANE - 07 February 2019 - 21:27
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering his 2018 State of the Nation Address in Parliament.
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering his 2018 State of the Nation Address in Parliament.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

President Cyril Ramaphosa says government will digitise the public school education system over the next six years.

Delivering his state of the nation address on Thursday night, Ramaphosa said the basic education department would provide pupils with digital textbooks and tablet devices.

“We will provide every school child in SA with digital workbooks and textbooks on a tablet device.

“We will start with those schools that have been historically most disadvantaged and are located in the poorest communities, including multi-grade, multi-phase, farm and rural schools,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa said 90% of textbooks in high-enrolment subjects across all grades and all workbooks have already been digitised.

National elections to be held on May 8

South Africa's sixth democratic national and provincial elections will be held on May 8.
News
2 hours ago

“In line with our 'Framework for Skills for a Changing World', we are expanding the training of both educators and learners to respond to emerging technologies including the internet of things, robotics and artificial intelligence,” he explained.

Ramaphosa also revealed that to expand pupil participation in the technical streams, several ordinary public schools will be transformed into technical high schools.

“Several new technology subjects and specialisations will be introduced, including technical mathematics and technical sciences, maritime sciences, aviation studies, mining sciences and aquaponics,” he added.

The president said he would also be establishing a presidential commission on the fourth industrial revolution.

"Comprised of eminent persons drawn from different sectors of society, the commission will serve as a national overarching advisory mechanism on digital transformation.

"It will identify and recommend policies, strategies and plans that will position SA as a global competitive player within the digital revolution space," he said.

Listen to the full audio:

READ MORE

IN FULL | 2019 State of the Nation Address

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his second State of the Nation Address (Sona) in the National Assembly on Thursday, February 7 2019.
News
2 hours ago

Cyril Ramaphosa announces 'Scorpion' unit to investigate state capture

NPA will set up a special unit to deal with state capture prosecutions, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday.
News
2 hours ago

'Watch this space': Cyril Ramaphosa promises clean-up of law enforcement

Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday that tackling crime and corruption within the public sector will remain a top priority.
News
3 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'If you win, I'll sing for you,' Ramaphosa tells Malema as he delivers #Sona2019
Sans Souci girls support teacher who slapped pupil
X