Mastering an emotional relationship with money is key

It may sound strange to think that you have an "emotional relationship" with something as practical as money, but it can be a highly effective way of understanding your feelings and behaviours.

In truth, we tend to have "emotional relationships" with many things - with work, with sleep, with the sports team we support (believe me, I'm an Arsenal fan).

As emotional beings, how we feel about things tends to define how we interact with them. Our feelings allow us to project our values onto subjects, and in doing so, understand how we relate to them as individuals.

The truth about money

The truth is that the problem isn't money. The problem is how we approach money, how we think about it and how we handle money. People who constantly think negatively about money, tend to be plagued by money problems their whole life.

People who believe that money is something within their control, are the ones who mostly become more successful and ultimately increase their money.