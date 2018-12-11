Single mother motivates women through her real estate career

After getting married at 23, young Tumi Mahapa was enjoying her life in matrimony. However, her marriage did not prove to be the most fruitful. While she laughs about it now, it spurred her to work hard and find her own journey, a journey that has taken her into the world of real estate

Mahapa says a lot of women stay in marriages because they believe they have nowhere else to go or lack the money to be independent. Mahapa chose to defy this while doing her final year at Regenesys Business School in Sandton. She dropped out in final year and prepared for a career in real estate all while taking care of her six-month-old baby.

“I left everything; the cars, the house and I said ‘I’m going to start my life afresh. I had to discover who I am,” says Mahapa.

She now finds her purpose in helping other women who are looking to purchase their dream homes. While it has been difficult for them to get finance from the banks to purchase their dream homes, Mahapa has helped many of them cross those hurdles and deal with the emotional difficulties of starting new lives.

“I found that most of my clients would be divorced women or single mothers, and I found that is my way of mentoring in my career,” says Mahapa.

Mahapa is now part of Galencia Property, a real estate group that also focuses on agriculture and manufacturing. While she continues to motivate many clients through her career, Mahapa credits her son as one of her biggest motivating forces.

“At that time when I left and thought that I’m done, I would look at my son and he would just smile at me; that kept me going. I was like 'this is what I am living for'. This is the reason why I am continuing because I have a great legacy to leave behind for my son,” says Mahapa.