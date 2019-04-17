THE EDITORIAL: Naledi Pandor's PhD a good lesson to SA

It was highly fitting that on the day higher education minister Naledi Pandor released two important reports on the state of universities, she was also conferred with a PhD in education.

It is amazing that in her 70s, and with an extremely busy schedule that comes with being a cabinet minister, an MP and a member of the ANC's national executive committee, Pandor was still able to study further.

Her example should be an inspiration to all of us, especially those of us who had to cut their education short because of the exigencies of life - which often include having to find a job so you could help with the education of your siblings.

Studying further, especially at a mature age, is not easy as Pandor can attest: "The decision to study was nerve-wracking but I knew I had to try. I was nervous and slightly embarrassed to be an older student..."