President Cyril Ramaphosa not in control of ANC

President Cyril Ramaphosa is facing a serious challenge in dealing with the Zuma faction within the ruling party.

Most of Ramaphosa's political lieutenants are marred by controversies that favour his detractors as we head toward the elections.

No one can argue that the inclusion of unethical leaders such as Bathabile Dlamini, Nomvula Mokonyane and Malusi Gigaba on the IEC national list of the party's parliamentary representatives is not political suicide.

However, viewing them in a dark light along factional lines and asserting that the inclusion of the likes of Gwede Mantashe, Thabang Makwetla and Vincent Smith on the list is not problematic, is biased.

The balance of forces is not favouring the incumbent president because his confidants are tarnished in a similar manner as former president Jacob Zuma's cabal that orchestrated or presided over state capture.