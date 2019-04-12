Ellis Park tragedy: lest we forget

Yesterday, marked the 18th anniversary of the Ellis Park disaster but the day went unnoticed as there was no official event by the PSL to commemorate the 43 fans who perished during a Soweto Derby in 2001.

PSL and Pirates chairperson Irvin Khoza confirmed on the eve of the anniversary that they have not planned anything significant to mark the tragic day.

Apart from those who died on that day, more than 150 fans were injured as people forced their way into the stadium that was already full. That match featured arch-rivals Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs.

It was SA's biggest stadium disaster. In the Orkney soccer tragedy, 42 supporters died in 1991 as a result of an overcrowded Oppenheimer Stadium.

Ironically, that match featured Chiefs and Pirates.

Speaking to the media this week, Khoza said they had not planned anything significant for the anniversary to give families some space to grieve their loved ones.

"There was a press conference that was held at the stadium some time back where we made a commitment to give the families some space to grieve," Khoza said.