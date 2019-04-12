Don't leave men and boys behind
It is quite understandable that the ANC government has programmes in place to empower women at all levels. Black women in particular have suffered abuse and neglect for many centuries, but so have black men.
The good intention of these programmes are commendable. In this regard the government is leader in terms of women emancipation. The ANC seems fine with women leading everyone except itself.
But, however good intended these intentions are they will come to nought if they are one-sided or undermine men and boys.
We have been hearing a lot of noise about women and girls since the days of president Thabo Mbeki.
In fact, Mbeki is the one who uplifted the cause of black women and women in general. Yet the same women taught him a lesson by opting for a man accused of rape and corruption at the Polokwane ANC conference.
The ANC did reject Mbeki for appointing a woman as deputy president, we have not forgotten that. Of great concern lately is the abnormal way black women carry themselves in public. There seems to be a misinterpretation of the 50-50 slogan.
Equality does not mean gender competition. Equality also does not imply men must be dominated by women or we must all be feminists. If this is the case, I can assure all feminists that this will end in defeat.
One thing for sure men will never be the subjects of women. Patriarchy does not mean anti-women, it is how things have been since time immemorial.
This idea of 50-50 does not give a right to women to abuse men or challenge the system inherited from our forefathers and call all men "dogs".
The behaviour of black women is becoming barbaric each passing day, and many enter into careers only to prove a point that "I can also do it better than men".
What we need is human empowerment for men and women.
Khotso KD Moleko, Bloemfontein