Don't leave men and boys behind

It is quite understandable that the ANC government has programmes in place to empower women at all levels. Black women in particular have suffered abuse and neglect for many centuries, but so have black men.

The good intention of these programmes are commendable. In this regard the government is leader in terms of women emancipation. The ANC seems fine with women leading everyone except itself.

But, however good intended these intentions are they will come to nought if they are one-sided or undermine men and boys.

We have been hearing a lot of noise about women and girls since the days of president Thabo Mbeki.

In fact, Mbeki is the one who uplifted the cause of black women and women in general. Yet the same women taught him a lesson by opting for a man accused of rape and corruption at the Polokwane ANC conference.