“Suspend in this case is different from dissolution because if you dissolve them the constitution says you must then go to conference after nine months. Suspension gives a period of three months‚ not more than three months. And that’s why we have agreed that the provincial conference must be held between March and April‚” he said.

Magashule said that a committee of the NEC members had been established to work and supervise the interim structure which will be convened by former KZN economic development and tourism Mike Mabuyakhulu and coordinated by his predecessor and former ANC provincial chairman‚ Sihle Zikalala.

Other members are Willies Mchunu‚ Peggy Nkonyeni‚ Maggie Govender‚ Super Zuma‚ Mluleki Ndobe‚ Cyril Xaba‚ Nomusa Dube-Ncube‚ Nhlakanipho Ntombela‚ Mdumiseni Ntuli‚ Gugu Simelane Zulu‚ Bongi Sithole-Moloi and Makhosi Ntuli.

After the media briefing‚ members including Zuma and Zikalala were upbeat and jovial ahead of a second meeting scheduled with the top six. They will be supported by NEC members convened by Edna Molewa‚ who will be supported by Lindiwe Sisulu‚ Candith Mashego‚ Dakota Lekgoete and Sibongile Besani.

Magashule said all members of the PEC had welcomed the NEC’s decision and had committed themselves to working together.