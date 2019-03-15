To be or not to be on those lists, that's what has Ruler of Nkandla pondering

"What list?" he pauses, "Oh, Thuma Mina's foolish list? I don't want to be on that list. What is he going to pay me? I charge an appearance fee, ask the people at Saxonwold. But, hey, I am here to celebrate with my sistas Thab-Thab and Mvula. Now that they are on the list, I know they will find yet another businessman willing to buy them stuffed bags and spoil them with braai packs and whiskey. Now, that's the list I want to be on. Thabzo, come over here, girl."

Wheezing after her exertions on the dance floor, Thab-Thab limps across: "Yebo, baba, we're on the list. Being on the list is important, baba, because it brings you closer to power. Corporate South Africa loves a person who is close to power. Or at least gives an impression of being close to power. We won't forget you, baba."

Gedle: "Eh, ntombazana, do you really trust Thuma Mina? As a seasoned polotishan I know that it's always said you should bring your friends close to you but your enemies even closer. Maybe Thuma Mina wants to bring you closer so he can easily plunge the knife."

"Yhoo, baba," says Mvula'iyana dropping her bag on the floor and assuming a kung fu fighting stance, "I'm a township girl. I know how to take care of myself."

Thab-Thab: "Thuma Mina has some smallanyana skeletons that I know of. If he starts with his nonsonso, I will show him the eye of the worm."

Thunderous applause erupts, making Gedle's circle pause in their conversation and look at the entrance. Camera zooms in on the newcomer. It's the great lover of the sausage, the accidental porn superstar Shepherd "Imagine this in your mouth" Gigabyte! His wife Normakanjani takes a selfie as they enter. She posts on Twitter: "Jealous down, we made the list!"

Camera zooms in on our Game of Bags reporter who is explaining to viewers: "For those who've just joined us: we're at a private party. Some Khongolose members are celebrating the release of the Crucial List. This, of course, is the list of candidates for the National Assembly and provincial legislatures.

"There has been an outcry against the inclusion of some names, especially that of Mvulai'inyana who reportedly received bribes from the Bhozabhoza company of the Wazzoni family. Also shocking is the name of Thab-Thab who was found to have lied under oath in the matter relating to mentally disturbed patients who died in the care of an organisation she was in charge of, Life Ebuhlungwini.

Camera zooms in on Mvula'iyana who is addressing the gathering: "Comrades, we made the list. Now, let's sit down and eat. Gigabyte, tell your wife to stop taking selfies. They will compromise us."