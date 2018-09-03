President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged a meeting of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC)‚ currently under way in Beijing‚ to find ways of resolving the trade imbalance between China and the continent.

FOCAC meets every three years to assess trade relations between China and 52 African countries. This year’s meeting is being co-chaired by Ramaphosa and his Chinese counterpart‚ Xi Jinping.

Ramaphosa said while China was making massive investments across the African continent‚ a mechanism needed to be found to address the trade deficit between the two.

Last year‚ trade between China and African countries increased by about 14 percent to $170-billion‚ with the Chinese getting the bigger slice of the cake.

"There's been rapid growth‚ with Africa now being China's largest trading partner‚” said Ramaphosa.

"Much of what is exported from Africa is raw materials and primary product. Much of what is imported from China is finished goods. We are exporting to China what we extract from the earth. China exports to us what it makes in its factories.

"This obviously limits the ability of African countries to extract full value for their abundant natural resources and to create work for its people.

“It is through platforms like FOCAC that we should work to balance the structure of trade between Africa and China‚" said Ramaphosa‚ adding that he was pleased that Xi had committed to addressing the matter.

Ramaphosa said the economic value of FOCAC was becoming more important in the context of "an increasingly uncertain global environment".