WATCH | The Lillian Dube 'titty' comment that defeated the internet

By Tshisalive - 30 August 2018 - 11:44
Lillian Dube
Image: Veli Nhlapo.

Veteran actress Lillian Dube had the internet in a tizz on Wednesday when she asked Thomas Mlambo on live television what he sucks on‚ if not a "titty".

The star‚ who just a few weeks ago claimed she had several sex toys appeared on SABC 1's Sport at 10 on Wednesday and told Mlambo it was important to suck on "titties".

"I encourage men to suck those titties and I encourage women... is it embarrassing? You don't suck a titty? What do you suck? You must suck something?" she said‚ as Mlambo hid his face in embarrassment.

A video of the incident was shared on social media and quickly went viral.

Dubr has previously spoken about the benefits of sucking on a breast as a way of detecting cancer‚ but had the streets in a mess with her question to Thomas.

Soon the internet was filled with hilarious memes and jokes about Dube and Mlambo.

Even actress Rami Chuene joined in the banter‚ telling her followers that she wanted to be Ma Lillian when she grows up.

