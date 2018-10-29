The death toll in the George blaze has risen to seven‚ emergency serves in the Western Cape confirmed on Monday evening.

It was initially reported that four people – a baby‚ two toddlers and an adult – had died in the wildfires. But authorities said that four other people had died in the same area.

All seven deaths have been in the Karatara area.

"We are trying to maintain the raging fires at this stage with the deployment and the fire brigades from various municipalities‚” said police spokesman Captain Malcolm Poje.

Speaking after the announcement of the first four deaths‚ Western Cape local government spokesperson James-Brent Styan said: “We are doing what we can. It's an ongoing struggle and it remains critical at this stage.”