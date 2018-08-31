One man's death can be another's ticket to riches

Two Saturdays ago, I took a familiar trip to the north of Zululand in the company of a friend.

We had been deprived of views of the majestic mountains by a wet, murky blanket that imposed its darkness for the most part of our travel. My gaze was locked on the road, knowing the possibility of my car suddenly sinking into one of the huge potholes that complement the dangerous curves of Route 66.

Our relief came almost halfway through our return trip to Empangeni when the mist dissipated and the rain suddenly stopped. We could now appreciate just how steep our descent was as we continued winding blindly around hills on the wet tar.

Sam Smith had tired of whining about his heartbreak in soprano when I negotiated a sharp left and plunged right under the buttocks of a stationary bus. The car screamed as we stared into the 5cm between our windscreen and the end of the bus.

This was my first accident in the driver's seat. You would expect that I am worried that I am currently without a car and back to mastering maths literacy in the front seats of Quantums. Not even, I'm actually quite good at sums and know to always take my own change first. My biggest worry is I almost died without a measly funeral cover. Just imagine.